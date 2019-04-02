Sackler family calls opioid suit false, misleading

BOSTON -- Massachusetts authorities created a false picture of the Sackler family's role in promoting OxyContin, the Sacklers said Tuesday in their first court response to allegations that individual family members -- not just their company, Purdue Pharma -- helped

The Sackler family says a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey that accuses Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and the family of hiding the risks of opioids from doctors and patients is riddled with inaccurate and misleading statements. The Sacklers are accusing Healey of cherry picking from hundreds of internal documents in an attempt to wrongly vilify the family for the public health crisis.

"We are confident the court will look past the inflammatory media coverage generated by the misleading complaint and apply the law fairly by dismissing all of these claims," they attorneys said in a statement.

Among the statements the family says were misconstrued is Richard Sackler's remark that the 1996 OxyContin launch party would be "followed by a blizzard of prescriptions that will bury the competition." Attorneys for the family say Richard Sackler was alluding to the fact he was late for the event because of a blizzard.