Three countries cut Iran oil imports to zero -U.S. envoy

Three of eight countries granted waivers by Washington to import oil from Iran have now cut the imports to zero, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that improved global oil market conditions would help reduce Iranian crude exports further.
The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump last May withdrew the country from a 2015 nuclear deal between
Iran and several world powers, accusing it of supporting terrorism and conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
While the United States has set a goal of completely halting Iran's oil exports, it granted temporary import waivers to China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to ensure low oil prices and no disruption to the global oil market.