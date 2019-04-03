Rivlin thanks public and medical team for support after wife hospitalized

President Reuven Rivlin thanks the public for all the support he and wife received following her hospitalization overnight. Mrs. Rivlin is in serious but stable condition at Beilinson Hospital in central Israel after she was admitted for breathing and heart disorders

"I have just visited my wife Nechama, and I am very encouraged. Nechama had a cardiac condition that has been treated and I very much hope that when she wakes up she will be able to return to the recuperation she began immediately after the transplant," Rivlin says. “I want to thank you for that support. It crosses all boundaries, comes from all ages, all views across the spectrum and proves to us time after time the strength of our people.”

The president also praises the medical team caring for his wife: "We have no words for the medical care that Nechama has received over the last weeks. The wonderful team at Beilinson Hospital is an outstanding example of first-class public healthcare and we are deeply grateful to them.”