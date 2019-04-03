PM meets with Baumel family, tells them 'We have made good on our commitment'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with Shimon Baumel and Osnat Haberman, the brother and sister of Zachary Baumel, as well as their children, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

"Usually for bereaved families life is divided into two: Before and after. For you life is divided into three: Before, during and now. We have made good on our commitment," Netanyahu said.

Osnat Haberman responded, saying, "I told my mother years ago that it was not enough to want and to search. There needs to be someone with the winning card and now you have brought it."