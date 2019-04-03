Channels
Labour's Corbyn says Theresa May has not moved enough on Brexit
Reuters|Published:  04.03.19 , 23:12
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Theresa May had not moved far enough in a first round of crisis talks aimed at breaking the domestic deadlock over Britain's exit from the European Union.

 

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the EU last Friday but, nearly three years after it voted by 52 percent to 48 for Brexit in a referendum, it is still unclear how, when or even whether it will quit the bloc it joined in 1973.

 

"There hasn't been as much change as I expected," Corbyn, 69, said. "The meeting was useful but inconclusive."

 

 

 


