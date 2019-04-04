FAA launches new review of Boeing 737 MAX to ensure safety

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday it is forming an international team to review the safety of the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX that will be headed by a formal top U.S. safety official.
The FAA said it is establishing a Joint Authorities Technical Review "to ensure the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX" and scrutinize an anti-stall software that's been questioned in two fatal crashes since October.
The review will be chaired by former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Christopher Hart "and comprised of a team of experts from the FAA, NASA, and international aviation authorities."