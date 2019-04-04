Channels
FAA launches new review of Boeing 737 MAX to ensure safety
Reuters|Published:  04.04.19 , 08:14
The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday it is forming an international team to review the safety of the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX that will be headed by a formal top U.S. safety official.

 

The FAA said it is establishing a Joint Authorities Technical Review "to ensure the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX" and scrutinize an anti-stall software that's been questioned in two fatal crashes since October.

 

The review will be chaired by former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Christopher Hart "and comprised of a team of experts from the FAA, NASA, and international aviation authorities."

 


