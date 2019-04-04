Eastern Libya forces move west, clash with rivals south of Tripoli

Eastern Libyan military forces have moved to western Libya and are clashing with rival forces south of the capital Tripoli, a spokesman for the eastern force said on Wednesday, in an escalation between rival camps in the troubled oil producer.
The advance took diplomats and analysts by surprise, exploiting their focus on neighbouring Algeria where President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned on Tuesday after protests, to the relieve of Western countries valuing stability there.
Libya -- in trouble since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 -- is divided between the internationally recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Khalifa Haftar.
His forces control the east and recently expanded to southern Libya.