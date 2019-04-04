Channels
Report: Saudi Arabia nuclear reactor close to completion
04.04.19

Saudi Arabia is close to completing a nuclear reactor, according to the Bloomberg media outlet, which published satellite images claiming to show the site. 

 

According to the report, the facility, which is located in Riyadh, is raising concerns in the international community as Saudi Arabia is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The treay has been signed by most countries with nuclear capability and guarantees that any country that acquires nuclear capability does so for peaceful purposes.

 


