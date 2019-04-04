Eastern forces draw closer to Tripoli as U.N. chief urges restraint

The U.N. secretary-general appealed on Thursday for restraint from rival factions in Libya as forces from the east of the country moved to within 100 km (60 miles) of the capital Tripoli.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to promote peace talks, warned of the risk of serious fighting erupting.
But skirmishes have already broken out as fighters from Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) move westwards. They clashed briefly on Wednesday with forces allied to Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.
By Thursday, LNA forces had reached a position south of Gharyan town, Mayor Gharyan Yousef al-Bdairi told Reuters by phone.
The town, lying in the Western mountains about 100 km due south of the capital, is allied to the Tripoli government.