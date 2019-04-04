Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Syrian FM says Trump administration 'lies' about withdrawing
AP|Published:  04.04.19 , 15:10
Syria's foreign minister said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration "lies" all the time about withdrawing its troops from the country.

 

Walid al-Moallem also said Trump's decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights only serves to increase America's isolation in the world "even among its closest allies."

 

Al-Moallem spoke Thursday at a joint press conference in Damascus with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who lauded what he described as Syria's victory over "terrorism" in the country's eight-year war.

 

Venezuela's government has warm relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government. Arreaza said both countries were victims of a U.S. conspiracy.

 

Al-Moallem vowed to liberate all Syrian territory including the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in the country. He says "our patience has its limits."

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.04.19, 15:10
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.