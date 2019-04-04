Channels
Israeli spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of moon landing
Associated Press|Published:  04.04.19 , 18:19
The first Israeli spacecraft to journey to the moon has passed its most crucial test yet: dropping into lunar orbit one week ahead of landing.

 

After traveling over 5.5 million kilometers (3.4 million miles) around the Earth and drawing ever closer to the moon, the small spacecraft on Thursday finally swung into the moon's elliptical orbit - keeping it on track for touchdown April 11.

 

Opher Doron, space division general manager at Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked with non-profit SpaceIL to build the spacecraft, hailed "the most significant maneuver we've made" on Thursday.

 


