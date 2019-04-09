NRA backs suit on synagogue-inspired gun control

PITTSBURGH -- The Latest on Pittsburgh's effort to restrict firearms and ammunition (all times local):

A lawsuit backed by the National Rifle Association has been filed in opposition to Pittsburgh's new gun control laws.

Four Pittsburgh residents are suing the city, Mayor Bill Peduto and the City Council. The suit says the legislation Peduto signed into law Tuesday infringes on the people's right of self-defense and will do nothing to prevent mass shootings like the one that killed 11 at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue last fall.

A coalition of gun rights groups filed a separate suit seeking to block the laws from taking effect. Both suits were filed in Allegheny County.

Peduto and City Council members say they expected to be sued and are pledging to fight.