Labor MK Eitan Cabel says it was no surprise that his party fared so poorly in Tuesday's elections, and blamed party chair Avi Gabbay for the disasterous performance.

"Defeat was expected and I said so clearly and bluntly," Cabel told Ynet. Lashing out at Gabbay, Cabel said he would not tolerate any difference of opinion.

"He cut my head off, as he did with Tzipi Livni. Every person who spoke the truth was silenced."