Rivlin to start PM talks next week

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin says his talks with political parties are to begin next week, in the run-up to picking the leader he thinks has the best chance of forming a stable governing coalition.

Rivlin added Wednesday that, for the first time, his meetings with party leaders would be broadcast on live television "in the name of transparency."

Although the president acts largely in a ceremonial capacity, he is charged with choosing a candidate for prime minister after hearing recommendations from the heads of all factions. He will then task the leading candidate with forming a government within 42 days.