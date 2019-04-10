Germany vows close ties with next Israeli gov't

Germany says it will work closely with any new Israeli government and stressed the two countries' "cordial" ties despite recent differences on Israel's settlement policies.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday that Berlin was waiting for the official result of Tuesday's parliamentary elections.

The Likud party of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to win the election, setting up his Likud party to forge a governing coalition.

Seibert told reporters that "Israel lies in a region with enormous challenges, which is why it's important to form a government quickly."