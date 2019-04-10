Pompeo: Israeli-Palestinian peace plan to be presented 'before too long'

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the Trump administration will present "before too long" a proposal on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We have been working on a set of ideas that we hope to present before too long," Pompeo told a Senate panel.

His comments on a possible timeline for the release of the long-awaited peace plan by the Trump administration comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a clear path to reelection and a record fifth term in office.