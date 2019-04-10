Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Offering prayers and making speeches, Pennsylvania lawmakers came together in an unusual joint session Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11 people last year.

The service was held a day after the Pittsburgh mayor signed new gun control measures that were introduced weeks after the attack. The legislation was immediately challenged in court by gun rights advocates who argued municipalities may not impose firearms regulations that go beyond what state law allows.

Attending Wednesday's event were members of the House and Senate along with members of the three congregations victimized in the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life.

"A dark and despicable act inspired thousands to reach out and find ways to lift up their grieving and terrified neighbors," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement earlier Wednesday.