Man charged with cyber threats against Jews, Muslims, blacks

A Pennsylvania man created a digital image of himself pointing an AR-15 rifle at a group of praying Jewish men and posted it online, one of several cyber threats he made against Jewish, Muslim and black people, prosecutors said Thursday in announcing a criminal charge.

Corbin Kauffman, 30, used aliases to post hundreds of racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic messages, images and videos, several of which contained threats, prosecutors said. Kauffman "expressed a desire to commit genocide and 'hate crimes,' and called for or depicted images of the killing of Jewish people, black people and Muslim people," the U.S. attorney's office in Scranton said in a news release.

The Lehighton man was charged April 1 with interstate transmission of threats, a federal crime that carries a maximum of five years in prison. Kauffman's lawyer, Christopher Opiel, declined to comment Thursday.

Kauffman was released from custody pending the outcome of his case on condition that he stay off the internet.