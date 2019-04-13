Syria says 'Israeli' airstrike on military position wounds 6

DAMASCUS, Syria -- An airstrike on a military position in central Syria early Saturday, allegedly commited by Israel, wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike near the town of Masyaf, in Hama province, hit a military academy widely known as the Accounting School. It said Israeli warplanes fired missiles toward Syria from Lebanon's airspace and that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes hit three targets, wounding 17 Syrian soldiers. It said there