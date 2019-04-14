Iraqi militias reject U.S. naming of Iran's Guards as terrorist group

NAJAF, Iraq - A group of Iraq's Shi'ite militia groups said on Saturday that they strongly rejected the designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

The groups, backed and trained by Tehran, delivered a statement from the home of Iran's consul-general in the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf.

They announced their solidarity with the Muslim people and the Revolutionary Guards who they said helped to prevent four or five states from falling to Islamic State militants.

President Donald Trump said last week he would name Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation.