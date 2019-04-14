Israeli delegation cancels visit to Bahrain on security concerns

An Israeli delegation of businessmen and government officials planning to take part in a business conference in Bahrain has cancelled its visit on security concerns, a statement from the organizers said on Sunday.

"While we advised the Israeli delegation they would be welcome, they decided this morning not to come due to security concerns and a wish not to cause disruption for the other 180 nations participating," the organization's president Jonathan Ortmans said in a statement.

The cancellation came after the kingdom's parliament issued a statement rejecting the visit, and some protests against it in the streets of the capital Manama.