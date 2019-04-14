Channels
Palestinian government sworn in, again, after botched oath
AP|Published:  04.14.19 , 19:51

The Palestinian Authority government has been sworn in a second time in as many days after the prime minister and his Cabinet failed to recite part of the oath.

 

Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtayeh, a veteran peace negotiator and harsh critic of Gaza's Hamas rulers, and his 22-member cabinet returned to President Mahmoud Abbas's office on Sunday to take the oath of office a second time.

 

The ministers neglected to include a clause pledging faithfulness "to the people and its national heritage" during Saturday's ceremony.

 


