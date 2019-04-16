Bolton: Productive meeting between national security teams from Israel, U.S.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton says he participated in a meeting between national security teams from Israel and the U.S.

"Very productive meetings with members of the U.S.-Israeli national security teams today," Bolton tweeted. "We reaffirmed long-standing shared security priorities & discussed expanding cooperation to secure 5G networks, cyber security, & countering malign actors in the Middle East."

Israel's National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat also met with Bolton on Monday to discuss the threat that Iran poses to the stability of the Middle East.