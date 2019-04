Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that many leaders of the Arab and Muslim world congratulated him on his elections victory.

Speaking at an event organized by the Likud party in honor of the elections win, the prime minister said: "I'm not talking about one or two leaders … it’s a window to a better future, to hope, all of this is based on the fact that we have turned Israel into an up-and-coming world power … a strong, independent and progressive state,” he said.