Ousted president moved to Khartoum prison

Sudan's ruling military transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a prison in the country's capital, a military official and former minister said as hundreds of people marched Wednesday to a sit-in outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, calling for a quick handover of power to a civilian leadership.
The military last week ousted al-Bashir following months of street protests against his 30-year rule, then appointed a military council it says would rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.