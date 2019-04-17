Kushner: Peace plan to be unveiled after Ramadan

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner urged a group of ambassadors on Wednesday to keep an "open mind" about President Donald Trump's upcoming Middle East peace proposal and said that it will require compromises from both sides, a source familiar with the remarks said.
Kushner said the peace plan is to be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June, the source said.