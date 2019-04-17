Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Kushner: Peace plan to be unveiled after Ramadan
Reuters |Published:  04.17.19 , 19:20
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner urged a group of ambassadors on Wednesday to keep an "open mind" about President Donald Trump's upcoming Middle East peace proposal and said that it will require compromises from both sides, a source familiar with the remarks said.

 

Kushner said the peace plan is to be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election victory and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June, the source said. 

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.17.19, 19:20
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.