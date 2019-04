The largest exhibition on Auschwitz ever presented in the United States opens in New York City's Jewish heritage museum on May 8.

The exhibition will feature more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs, allowing visitors to experience artifacts mainly from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, and more than 20 other lending institutions.

May 8 marks the anniversary of VE day