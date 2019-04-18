N.Korea leader Kim to meet Russia's Putin this month

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will travel to Russia in the second half of this month and meet President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The announcement of the upcoming summit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is pushing for a deal with Kim that would bring an end to nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The Kremlin gave no further details of the summit between Putin and Kim in a statement on its website, but Moscow has been saying for months that it was working on such a meeting.