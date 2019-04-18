Polish Jews grieve over Notre Dame damage

An association of Polish rabbis says that they are "broken hearted" over the damage inflicted by fire on Notre Dame Cathedral.

In a letter sent on Thursday to Polish bishops, they said "We as Jews know what it means to see your house of worship burning. We still fast every year on the anniversary of the burning of the Temple in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. We, here in Poland, also remember the burning and destructions of our synagogues during WWII."

The rabbis went on to say that "these experiences have made us very sensitive and aware of the pain and horror of the destruction of any house of worship."

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the head of the Polish Roman Catholic episcopate, thanked Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, to thank him for the letter and the support.