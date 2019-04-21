Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Scores hurt as explostions his churches in Sri Lanka
Associated Press|Published:  04.21.19 , 07:54
Witnesses are reporting two explosions have hit two churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, causing casualties among worshippers.

 

The first blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

 

Alex Agileson who was in the vicinity says buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast.

 

He says a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

 

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo.

 

The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

 

Sri Lankan security officials say they are checking for details.

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.21.19, 07:54
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.