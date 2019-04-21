Easter Day bombs kill about 100 in attacks on Sri Lankan churches, hotels

Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels killed about 100 people and wounded more than 400, a hospital director and police officials said, following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.
In just one church, St. Sebastian's in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo, more than 50 people had been killed, a police official told Reuters, with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.
Media reported 25 people were also killed in an attack on a church in Batticaloa in Eastern Province.