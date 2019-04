Polls open in Ukraine's presidential runoff as the nation's incumbent leader struggles to fend off a strong challenge by a Jewish comedian who denounces corruption and plays the role of president in a TV sitcom.

Opinion surveys ahead of the vote have shown 53-year-old President Petro Poroshenko trailing far behind comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reflecting public dismay with endemic corruption, a moribund economy and a five-year fight against Russia-backed insurgents in the country's east.