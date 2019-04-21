World leaders condemn 'truly appalling' Sri Lanka blasts

World leaders have condemned the church and hotel attacks in Sri Lanka that killed at least 156 people and wounded hundreds more.

British Prime Minister Teresa May called the attacks "truly appalling" in a Twitter message.

"The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the attacks as "cruel and cynical," while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called them "an assault on all of humanity."