U.S. measles outbreak triggers quarantine at two Los Angeles universities

A nationwide U.S. measles outbreak has led health officials to quarantine dozens of people at two Los Angeles universities, officials said on Thursday.
The quarantine affects the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) and comes as the United States battles the highest number of measles cases since the country declared the virus eliminated in 2000.
The United States has confirmed 695 cases of measles, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Many of the case occurred in the states of New York and Washington.
California has confirmed 38 cases, state health officials have said.