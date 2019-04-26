Syria: West practicing economic 'terrorism' against Damascus

Syria's ambassador to the United Nations on Friday accused the United State and the European Union of practicing "economic terrorism" against his country by imposing what he described as illegitimate and unilateral sanctions.
Bashar Ja'afari made his comments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, where Russia, Turkey and Iran held a new round of talks with the
Syrian government and the opposition on steps to bring peace to the country. Last month, Kazakhstan renamed its capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan, in honor of the country's longtime leader who resigned the week before.
It is the 12th round of talks in Nur-Sultan bringing together the major stakeholders on opposing sides of the Syrian civil war, in the hopes of nudging it toward a resolution. But at the end of the two-day talks Friday, Syria's warring sides and the mediators failed again to agree on the formation of a committee meant to draft a new constitution, seen by the United Nations and the U.S. as a key step toward ending the eight-year civil war.
With crucial military assistance from Russia and Iran, President Bashar Assad's forces have regained control of most of the territory previously held by rebels. Government-held areas, however, have been reeling from the effects of economic sanctions imposed on Syria and its ally Iran.
Ja'afari's comments came amid widespread fuel shortages in Damascus and other government-controlled areas that have forced people to wait for hours in lines stretching several miles (kilometers) to get few liters (gallons) of gasoline.
"This is economic terrorism that is escalating through unilateral economic measures," Ja'afari said, adding that they are illegitimate because they are not the decision of the U.N. Security Council.