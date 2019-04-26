Channels
US economy grew at strong 3.2% rate in first quarter
AP|Published:  04.26.19 , 19:23
The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown.

 

The advance in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, marks an acceleration from a 2.2% gain in the previous
October-December period, the Commerce Department reported Friday. However, about half the gain reflected two factors not expected to last -- a big jump in stockpiling by businesses and a sharp contraction in the trade deficit.

 

Still, the GDP gain surpassed the 3% bar set by President Donald Trump as evidence his economic program is working. Trump is counting on a strong economy as he campaigns for re-election.

 

In a tweet, Trump called the 3.2 percent growth "far above expectations." Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington for a speech to the National Rifle Association, Trump termed the GDP figure an "incredible number" and said, "Our economy is doing great. Number One in the world."

 


