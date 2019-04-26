Channels
At 72, Trump says he's 'a young vibrant man,' can beat Biden
AP|Published:  04.26.19 , 19:35
U.S. President Donald Trump says he feels "young" and "vibrant" at age 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden "easily."

 

A reporter asked Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the United States.

 

Trump said: "I just feel like a young man. I'm so young. I can't believe it. ... I'm a young vibrant man."

 

Then he smiled and said he's not sure about Democratic presidential contender Biden, the second-oldest contender in the race behind Bernie Sanders.

 

Trump said: "I look at Joe. I don't know about him."

 

But Trump added that he would never say anyone is too old to be president.

 


