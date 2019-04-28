Victim's physician husband stuned realizing he was called to perfom CPR on his wife

A friend of the woman killed in the Southern California synagogue shooting says the victim's physician husband was called to tend to a wounded worshipper and fainted when he realized it was his wife.
Sixty-year-old Lori Kaye died after being shot Saturday at Chabad of Poway near San Diego. Three others were hurt.
Congregation member Roneet Lev related an account from Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of how Kaye threw herself in front of him, possibly saving his life. Goldstein is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Lev tells the Los Angeles Times that Kaye's husband began to do CPR on an injured person and was overcome when he realized it was his wife.
Lev says Kaye had gone to the synagogue to say the Kaddish Jewish prayer for the dead for her mother, who had recently died. Lev says now the irony is people will be saying the prayer for her now.