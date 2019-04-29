Rabbi says Trump called to extend condolences

A Southern California rabbi who was shot during a deadly attack on his synagogue says he has received a call from President Donald Trump.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein on Sunday told reporters Trump called him to share his condolences on behalf of the American people.

Goldstein says Trump was comforting and spoke about his love of peace, Judaism and Israel.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire on the synagogue in Poway, California, during a service on Saturday, killing a woman and wounding three people, including Goldstein.