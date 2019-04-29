Channels
Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile system
Reuters|Published:  04.29.19 , 18:08

ANKARA- U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday discussed a Turkish proposal to strike a joint working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system, the Turkish Presidency said.

 

"Our Honourable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defence system from the Russian Federation," it said.

 

Washington has said the missile system could compromise its F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has said a working group could assess the impact of the S-400 on the fighter jets, but on Friday said that it has not heard back from the Americans.

 


