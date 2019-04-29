Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Family of suspect in synagogue attack 'shocked'
AP|Published:  04.29.19 , 22:30
The family of the suspect in the California synagogue shooting says they're "shocked and deeply" saddened by the deadly attack.

 

In a statement released through a San Diego law firm, the family of John T. Earnest says he and his five siblings was raised in "a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate."

 

The attack Saturday at Chabad of Poway killed one woman and wounded three others, including the synagogue's rabbi.

 

The family says it is a "terrifying mystery" what attracted their son to "such darkness."

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.29.19, 22:30
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.