Family of suspect in synagogue attack 'shocked'

The family of the suspect in the California synagogue shooting says they're "shocked and deeply" saddened by the deadly attack.
In a statement released through a San Diego law firm, the family of John T. Earnest says he and his five siblings was raised in "a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate."
The attack Saturday at Chabad of Poway killed one woman and wounded three others, including the synagogue's rabbi.
The family says it is a "terrifying mystery" what attracted their son to "such darkness."