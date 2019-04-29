Parents say synagogue suspect is part of 'history of evil'

POWAY, Calif. -- The parents of a 19-year-old college student suspected of attacking a Southern California synagogue said Monday that they are shocked and saddened that "he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries."

John T. Earnest's parents said they raised him and his five siblings in a family, faith and community that rejected hate.

"Our son's actions were informed by people we do not know, and ideas we do not hold," the parents said in a statement, which didn't include their names.