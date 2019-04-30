US dep. attorney general Rod Rosenstein submits resignation

WASHINGTON - U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017 to investigate links between the Russian government and President Donald Trump's campaign, said on Monday he was resigning from his post.

Rosenstein's departure, effective May 11, was not a surprise. He had been expected to step down in March. The White House had no immediate

Rosenstein ended up staying on the job longer to help Attorney General William Barr manage the public release of Mueller's findings from his 22-month investigation, which was completed on March 22.