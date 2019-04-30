Channels
Army veteran's plan to bomb Nazi rally stopped
AP|Published:  04.30.19 , 01:51

LOS ANGELES -- An Army veteran who converted to Islam and discussed launching various terror attacks throughout Southern California was arrested as he plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks, federal prosecutors said Monday.

 

Mark Domingo, an infantryman who served a combat stint in Afghanistan, was arrested Friday after visiting a park in Long Beach where investigators
say he planned to plant home-made explosive devices made with nail-filled pressure cookers in advance of a Nazi rally scheduled Sunday.

 

Domingo, 26, was arrested on a charge of providing material support to terrorists. A criminal complaint said he had been planning since March to "manufacture and use a weapon of mass destruction in order to commit mass murder."

 


