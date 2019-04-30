Charges filed in California synagogue attack

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in the weekend attack on a Southern California synagogue.

San Diego County prosecutors also charged John T. Earnest on Monday with an earlier arson attack on a mosque.

The murder and attempted murder charges stemming from Saturday's shooting at Chabad of Poway carry special-circumstance allegations of a hate crime.

The District Attorney's Office says in a statement that Earnest will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

A congregant was slain and a rabbi, another man and a girl were wounded in the attack.

The mosque fire occurred on or about March 23 in the city of Escondido.