Charges filed in California synagogue attack
AP|Published:  04.30.19 , 01:54

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in the weekend attack on a Southern California synagogue.

 

San Diego County prosecutors also charged John T. Earnest on Monday with an earlier arson attack on a mosque.

 

The murder and attempted murder charges stemming from Saturday's shooting at Chabad of Poway carry special-circumstance allegations of a hate crime.

 

The District Attorney's Office says in a statement that Earnest will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

 

A congregant was slain and a rabbi, another man and a girl were wounded in the attack.

 

The mosque fire occurred on or about March 23 in the city of Escondido.

 


