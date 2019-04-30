Germany's Merkel rejects speculation about early exit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel denied speculation on Tuesday that she would resign before the end of her term in 2021, quashing media reports suggesting she would announce her intentions at a conservative party meeting in June.
Merkel, widely seen as an anchor of stability in Europe for the last 14 years, handed over the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in December in response to growing criticism of her handling of the migrant crisis and its consequences.
Although she wants to remain chancellor until the 2021 national election, speculation is rife that she may go sooner. So far Merkel, 64, has choreographed a gradual exit with her protege, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, elected CDU chief.
Asked at a news conference whether she planned to make any announcement about her future at a June 2-3 party meeting, Merkel said she would "answer that with a clear no".