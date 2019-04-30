Channels
Iraq says I.S. remains threat, leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
Reuters|Published:  04.30.19 , 18:01
Islamic State remains a potent threat around the world despite reduced capabilities, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday, adding its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had made his latest video appearance in a "remote area".

 

Abdul Mahdi did not say which country that area was in.

 

A video released late on Monday by Islamic State's media network showed a man it said was Baghdadi in what would be his first appearance since he declared the jihadists' now-defunct "caliphate" five years ago.

 

The authenticity and date of the recording could not be independently verified.

 


