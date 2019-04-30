Channels
Lebanese Cabinet begins discussing austerity budget
AP|Published:  04.30.19 , 18:04
Lebanon's Finance Minister says the government has started open-ended discussions to quickly approve the country's draft austerity budget.

 

Lebanon's economy is suffering from slow growth, a high budget deficit and massive debt.

 

Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the government's aims to reduce the percentage of the budget deficit compared with the gross domestic product.

 

Leaks through the media about steps that could include cutting end of service and social benefits of civil servants have led to protests around Lebanon by retired military personnel and others.

 


