Venezuela's Guaido takes to streets in military uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
"I want to tell the Venezuelan people: This is the moment to take to the streets and accompany these patriotic soldiers," said Lopez,
who had been detained since 2014 for leading anti-government protests. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."
Lopez said he has been freed from house arrest by members of the security forces responding to an order by Guaido, whom the U.S. and dozens of other governments recognize as Venezuela's rightful leader.