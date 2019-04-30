'We are with you!' US says of Venezuela opposition uprising

Venezuelan opposition leaders calling for a military uprising against the government of President Nicolas Maduro gained quick messages of support Tuesday from the Trump administration amid a possible turning point in the South American nation's political crisis.
Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton all expressed support for the opposition
as its two most prominent figures, Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez, stood with soldiers and called for the people, and the security forces, to rise up against Maduro.
"We are with you!" Pence tweeted to the opposition, in the most direct message of the three. "America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored."